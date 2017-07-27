Paulo Dybala has indicated he is content to remain at Juventus amid reports of a potential switch to Barcelona.

The Argentina international has been touted as a possible replacement for Neymar should Paris Saint-Germain break the world transfer record to lure the Brazilian international away from Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015, winning Serie A twice and helping Juve to reach the final of the Champions League last term.

Grazie Miami 🇺🇸.. io e @G_Higuain ce ne andiamo così 😂. Gracias Miami..con el pipa nos volvemos a casa así! 😂🛵#PSGJUV pic.twitter.com/rq3b84Xzkc — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) July 27, 2017

It remains to be seen if the Scudetto holders can retain the forward should concrete interest from Barca materialise, but Dybala appears content to remain in Turin, at least for now.

"I'm happy here," he was quoted as saying by the club's website after the 3-2 International Champions Cup victory over PSG in Florida on Wednesday.

"I'm fine with Juventus, I'm going to train at my best to make it a great season."