Monchi: Roma Will Replace Edin Dzeko

Roma's director of football, Monchi, is confident the Giallorossi can cope with the departure of Edin Dzeko should Chelsea purchase the Bosnian striker.

Roma have plans in place if Chelsea's reported swoop for Edin Dzeko and Emerson comes to pass.

The Premier League club have been linked with a surprising selection of strikers over recent days, with former Wolfsburg and Manchester City man Dzeko one of the men understood to be in their sights.

Left-back Emerson has missed much of this season due to rehabilitation from a cruciate knee ligament injury but Dzeko's departure would be immediately and keenly felt.

The 31-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international has scored 61 times in 117 appearances for Roma since joining on an initial loan from City in 2015.

Dzeko was named in the starting line-up for Sunday's crunch clash against Inter, amid speculation it could be his Roma farewell, and director of football Monchi addressed the situation before kick-off.

Asked whether Dzeko and Emerson might join Chelsea, the one-time Sevilla mastermind told reporters: "Whatever will be will be. I work every day to have players suitable to replace our players, my job is always to strengthen my club.

"If [Dzeko] leaves Roma, we'll buy another player."

