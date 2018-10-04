Juventus Respond To Ronaldo Rape Allegation

Juventus have responded to rape allegations made against star player Cristiano Ronaldo, stemming from a 2009 encounter with Kathryn Mayorga in Las Vegas.

.@Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion. 2/2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

The Italian champions, who Ronaldo joined in the summer of 2018, shared a message on Twitter praising the "great professionalism and dedication" of the Portuguese player, adding that "events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change" the club's positive reflection of Ronaldo.

Earlier in the week, Las Vegas police announced that an investigation into Mayorga's claim that she was raped by Ronaldo in a Las Vegas hotel room had been reopened.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

Wednesday, Ronaldo firmly denied any guilt of the "abominable crime," saying that his conscience was clear as he "eagerly" awaited the results of the police investigation.

Hours later, legal representatives for Kathryn Mayorga held a press conference detailing the "psychological injuries" she suffered as a result of the alleged 2009 assault, saying "It isn’t important how Mr Ronaldo or his fans characterise what is going on because we are going to have an opportunity in a court of law to have people of this community decide."

On Thursday, the Portugal national team announced that Ronaldo was left out of the 24-man squad set to Poland and Scotland, but head coach Fernando Santos said “In the future, nothing prevents Cristiano from giving his contribution to the national team.”