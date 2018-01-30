Icardi Instagram Post Reignites Real Madrid Rumors

GOAL

Inter striker Mauro Icardi, amid links to Real Madrid, has cast doubt over his future and that of Marcelo Brozovic with a “goodbye” post on social media.

The Argentina international is among those to have registered on the Santiago Bernabeu transfer radar this season as the Blancos prepare to freshen up their ranks.

Despite being reigning La Liga champions and holders of the Champions League crown, Zinedine Zidane’s side have toiled for much of the 2017-18 campaign and are expected to invest heavily in addressing their issues.

Chau Chau 👋🤔 A post shared by Mauro Icardi (@mauroicardi) on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:48am PST

Icardi has been mooted as a top target, having netted 18 times for Inter this term, and the 24-year-old has fanned the transfer flames with a message on Instagram which read: “To say goodbye is to grow.”

Icardi’s post also includes the words “Chau Chau” and a waving emoji.

Many are reading between the lines and expecting a move away from San Siro to be made in the near future.

Others, however, have been quick to point out that Icardi is quoting the lyrics to an Argentinean song called ‘Adios’ by Gustavo Cerati.

Everton have made a bid of €16m (£14m) for Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic, which is less than half of his release clause. (Source: FC Inter News) pic.twitter.com/WgUP62pFqv — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) January 27, 2018

The presence of a second emoji – one which resembles Brozovic’s ‘Epic Brozo’ goal celebration – has also sparked interest.

The Croatian midfielder is another of those to be generating transfer talk – with Arsenal and Everton among those said to be keen – and he could be on the move before the winter window closes.

Icardi could, therefore, have been bidding farewell to a team-mate heading for the exits.

He could also have been hinting at a move for himself, or merely quoting a song he likes.

For now, only he knows, with talk of a possible new contract at the San Siro adding to the confusion.