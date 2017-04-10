Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado And Mario Mandzukic To Start Against Barcelona

Juventus will start four forwards in their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Tuesday, coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

The Serie A leaders have racked up 32 straight wins at home in the league and have not lost a European game at home for four years as they prepare for a rerun of the 2015 Champions League final.

Allegri's men have only conceded twice in this season's Champions League but the coach said he will be naming an attacking line-up for Tuesday's opening leg although defensive solidity will still be important.

"I won't say the formation, but tomorrow the four up front [[Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala, [Mario] Mandzukic and [Gonzalo] Higuain] will all start," Allegri said. "When you play the first leg at home, it's always nice not to concede.

"It won't be easy so we have to try to score more than them. You can't hope to face Barcelona and draw 0-0 twice and win on penalties."