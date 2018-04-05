Gattuso On New Deal: We Need To Lift Trophies

Gennaro Gattuso is demanding trophies as he plans to "write important pages of history" having signed a new three-year deal AC Milan.

Former Milan star Gattuso took charge of Milan's first-team in November, stepping up from the club's Primavera side to replace the sacked Vincenzo Montella.

Since his appointment, Milan have enjoyed an improvement, winning nine of his 16 Serie A game at the helm.

As such, Milan announced on Thursday that they have handed Gattuso a new contract, tying him to the club until 2021.

And the former midfielder, who won 10 titles with Milan as a player, is demanding success from his players.

Speaking to MilanTV, Gattuso said: "I am very proud, and beyond that, there is great responsibility from the staff, because it is an honour to train this club.

Sarà il #Milan di Rino #Gattuso. In bocca al lupo mister, e grazie della forza, della passione e del coraggio che metti ogni giorno nel tuo lavoro. #Rino2021 pic.twitter.com/jtZkvku3Fd — MMirabelliOfficial (@MassMirabelli) April 5, 2018

"It is also difficult, because we have to do things properly, we have to achieve results, so we are very proud but there is also a lot of work to do.

"I hope I can stay as long as possible, I hope I can win something with these colours, with this club, because it deserves it, it has been for so many years a club that represented football in the world, and I repeat, I am very proud and I hope I can do things properly.

"From a professional point of view I've still got a lot to learn. I am a young coach, I'm 40 years old, and I think that in order to write important pages of history we need to lift trophies.

"We have to win – that's my wish today, that from the Coppa Italia final against Juventus I can already bring the first trophy of my cycle."