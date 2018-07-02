Real Madrid Deny Making Neymar Offer

Real Madrid have issued a strong denial after reports in Spain claimed a world-record offer has been made to Paris Saint-Germain to buy Neymar.

"Real Madrid C. F. wishes to state that this information is absolutely untrue," the club statement said.

The statement continued: "Real Madrid are surprised that the Spanish public television network would choose to broadcast entirely false information without anyone from the outlet having first contacted any of the parties concerned to corroborate the supposed information, which would have been quite easily discredited."

Earlier in the evening Spanish television TVE had reported the rumor of a huge money move for Neymar, who joined PSG this past season but has still consistently been in transfer rumors.