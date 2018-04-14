Mohamed Salah hit his 40th goal of the season as Liverpool capped an excellent week with a 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Egypt winger was slightly below par by his lofty standards, but a header 21 minutes from time took him to 40 in all competitions in a Reds shirt and 30 in the league, adding to Sadio Mane's first-half strike before Roberto Firmino netted a late third.

Mane, Firmino and Salah = 82 goals this season. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ukqERxliRG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

The Reds - inspired by Salah - booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a win at Manchester City on Tuesday, but their attention returned to domestic action in a victory that puts pressure on second-placed rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp named a full-strength starting XI and it quickly became clear that Bournemouth would not improve on their winless record at Anfield.

It still looked for long periods as though Liverpool would fail to add to the lead secured early by Mane in a one-sided match, but Salah predictably sealed the win to move five clear of Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race ahead of the Tottenham man's clash with City later in the day.

And Firmino got in on the act in the final stages as Klopp's side move within a point of United, who have two games in hand.

Pre-match tributes were held on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, before Liverpool began on the front foot and Salah toed Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass from deep just wide of the right-hand post.

Anfield remembered the 96 on the eve of the 29th Hillsborough anniversary. pic.twitter.com/uoYDrY9gyl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

It took only seven minutes for the opener to arrive. Jordan Henderson crossed following a half-cleared corner and Mane flicked a header towards goal, then pounced to slam home the rebound when Asmir Begovic could only parry.

Sadio Mane is now the highest-scoring Senegalese player in @premierleague history with 44 goals. 👏👏👏#LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/CFiXenyx0T — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

Still there remained very little goal threat at the other end - with Jermain Defoe anonymous - allowing Salah time to finally find his range.

The winger looped a sublime header over Begovic to settle the contest and reach another scoring milestone.

Firmino somehow failed to add his name to the scoresheet shortly afterwards when he rounded Begovic and failed to finish, but he got his goal in the closing stages, squeezing a low effort in between goalkeeper and post.

Liverpool will now surpass a year unbeaten in home league games before Stoke City visit in a fortnight - by which time Roma will have been to town for a Champions League semi-final clash that has rather more riding on it than this game.