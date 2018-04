Salah Looking Forward To Roma Reunion

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah said he loves Roma as the Egyptian forward looked ahead to a reunion in the Champions League.

Salah will reunite with Roma when Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face the Serie A side in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 25-year-old only left Roma in the off-season, and he has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign at Liverpool, where he has scored 39 goals in all competitions.

Speaking after Liverpool were drawn against Roma, Salah told CNN: "It's my old club. I love the fans there and they love me too.

"I still talk to most of the players there. We were very close to each other and we are good friends.

"Of course, I have happy memories. We played together for two years and were fighting together in all the games. We had a good time in the dressing room.

"Who am I most looking forward to seeing? Francesco Totti. He is amazing, unbelievable - he has everything.

"I love him. I have a good relationship with him, he's very nice."