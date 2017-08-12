On Demand
Premier League
Getty Images

Record-Breaking Wayne Rooney On Target In Everton Return

The homegrown hero drifted unmarked into the area and rose high to guide Dominic Calvert-Lewin's delivery back across goal for a 1-0 lead.

Wayne Rooney celebrated his first Premier League appearance for Everton since 2004 by producing a classy record-breaking first-half opener against Stoke City.

The homegrown hero drifted unmarked into the area and rose high to guide Dominic Calvert-Lewin's delivery back across goal for a 1-0 lead.

Rooney's header lifted his top-flight haul to 199 and set a new Premier League record for the length of time between two goals for the same team at a whopping 4,869 days.

The 31-year-old ranks second to only Alan Shearer on the competition's list of all-time leading goalscorers.

Previous Coutinho Saga Far From Jurgen Klopp's Primary Focu
Read
Coutinho Saga Far From Jurgen Klopp's Primary Focus
Next Chelsea Unravel in Premier League Opener Loss To B
Read
Chelsea Unravel in Premier League Opener Loss To Burnley

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker