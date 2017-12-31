Pep Guardiola Uncertain On David Silva Return

Pep Guardiola admits he is uncertain when David Silva will return to action for Manchester City.

The Spain star has not been involved since the 4-0 win over Bournemouth, with Guardiola citing personal reasons behind the playmaker's absence.

The 31-year-old was a telling absence for City as their 18-match winning run in the Premier League came to an end in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Guardiola would not expound the details behind Silva's time away from the first team, but stressed he would not be rushed back.

When asked about his return, he told a news conference: "I don't know. When he is ready, he will come back. But his personal life is always more important than any other situation.

"So, when he comes back it's because he's ready, welcome. That is what we have to do."

City are 14 points clear at the top of the table following their draw with Palace. They face Watford on Tuesday before an FA Cup clash with Burnley on Saturday.