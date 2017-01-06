John Obi Mikel Confirms Move To China From Chelsea

John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is signing for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in a goodbye message to Chelsea supporters.

The Nigeria international has represented the Blues since 2006 and won 11 trophies, including the Champions League in 2012.

A letter to my Chelsea family. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FhcUyq3iaV — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) January 6, 2017

Mikel now becomes the latest big name to move to China, joining a Tianjin Teda side who finished 10th in last season's competition.