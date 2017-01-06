John Obi Mikel Confirms Move To China From Chelsea
The Nigeria international has represented the Blues since 2006 and won 11 trophies, including the Champions League in 2012.
John Obi Mikel has confirmed he is signing for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in a goodbye message to Chelsea supporters.
Mikel now becomes the latest big name to move to China, joining a Tianjin Teda side who finished 10th in last season's competition.