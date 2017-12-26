OMNISPORT

Record-breaking Harry Kane stole the show with a second hat-trick in as many games as Tottenham smashed Southampton 5-2 at Wembley, setting a new record of 39 Premier League goals in a calendar year in the process.

The England star's treble against Burnley on December 23 moved him level on 36 with Alan Shearer and he never looked as though he was going to struggle with the expectation, beating the record, which had lasted for 22 years, in the 22nd minute as part of an immense performance.

Kane confirmed his spot in the Premier League history books with one of easiest goals he is ever likely to score, heading in from close range to end Saints' fairly feeble early resistance.

But there was even more to come, as he doubled his tally for the day just before the interval. It was another simple finish, though it came at the end of a brilliant incisive Spurs move and saw him usurp Lionel Messi to become Europe's top scorer for 2017.

Although Kane stole the headlines with his display and records, Dele Alli was similarly exceptional and got in on the act the start of the second half, before setting up Son Heung-min for number four.

Sofiane Boufal did pull one back, but Kane completed another record – becoming the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year - before Dusan Tadic's late consolation did little to lift Southampton's festive spirits.