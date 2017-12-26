OMNISPORT

Tottenham striker Harry Kane broke the record for goals scored in the Premier League in a calendar year with his effort against Southampton.

The 24-year-old took his tally for 2017 to 36 with his hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, drawing level with the record set by Alan Shearer for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

And Kane's close-range header against the Saints on Boxing Day saw him surpass the tally set by the Rovers, Newcastle United and England great to claim a personal slice of Premier League history.