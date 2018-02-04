Harry Kane's 100th Premier League goal earned Tottenham a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in a contender for the game of the season, the striker stepping up to snatch a point from the spot in a hugely dramatic match at Anfield.

Kane had been denied by Loris Karius from 12 yards, shortly after Victor Wanyama's long-range blockbuster cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener, and Liverpool looked to have snuck a win thanks to the Egyptian's wonderful solo effort in the first minute of stoppage time.

But referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot again when Virgil van Dijk challenged Erik Lamela and Kane stepped up to send Karius the wrong way and give a thrilling contest a fitting finale.

Salah had given Liverpool the lead in the third minute, becoming the quickest Reds player to reach 20 Premier League goals, beating club icons including Michael Owen, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres to the landmark.

But the drama came at the very end, with three goals and a missed penalty all coming in the final 10 minutes.

100 - Harry Kane has scored 100 goals in the Premier League in just 141 appearances - only Alan Shearer (124) reached the 100 goals in the competition in fewer games. Ton. pic.twitter.com/04KMy99O11 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018

The draw leaves Liverpool in third, two points clear of Spurs, with the race for Champions League qualification heating up over the second half of the campaign.