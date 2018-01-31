Giroud Completes Move From Arsenal To Chelsea

Chelsea have announced the signing of striker Olivier Giroud from Premier League rivals Arsenal for a reported £18million, ending the club's long hunt for a new centre-forward.

Antonio Conte's desire to add another attacking option to his squad led to Chelsea being linked with a host of unlikely players, including Andy Carroll, Ashley Barnes and Peter Crouch, while an attempted deal for Roma's Edin Dzeko failed.

But with Giroud struggling for game-time at Arsenal and with the World Cup approaching, the Premier League champions swooped to secure the 31-year-old on an 18-month contract.

Giroud, who hit 73 Premier League goals at Arsenal in his five and a half years at the club following a 2012 move from Montpellier, has started one league game this season.

For the scorpion kicks, the bullet headers, the late strikes, the north London derby winner, the FA Cup final assists, the 105 goals, the 253 appearances and for all the hard work and dedication, we want to say…



THANK YOU, OLIVIER GIROUD ❤️#NaNaNaNaa pic.twitter.com/myIR7FcNXs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2018

The France striker was increasingly marginalised at Emirates Stadium following the club-record arrival of his compatriot Alexandre Lacazette, who joined from Lyon, and his chances of making the starting XI receded further with Wednesday's signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.