Alexis Sanchez: I Am Happy at Arsenal

OMNISPORT

Alexis Sanchez is adamant he is happy at Arsenal despite reports linking him with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Chile international's contract with the Gunners is due to expire in June 2018 and talks over fresh terms have yet to reach a successful conclusion.

Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 18 goals in 17 #PL appearances for @Arsenal this season - 12 goals & 6 assists #ARSWBA pic.twitter.com/SHGHP1iMRV — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2016

Sanchez's hesitance to ink a renewal has fuelled speculation that he could be on the move, with a big-money deal in China allegedly one of his options, but the 28-year-old has stressed he is not thinking about a transfer.

"I definitely feel like an important player and my team-mates let me know every day," Sanchez told Arsenal Player.

"I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things.

"I feel really happy and comfortable at the club.

"I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans’ support in the thin and the thick, which is great. We must win the Premier League or the Champions League for them."