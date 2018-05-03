Packers Confident Rodgers Will Sign Extension

The Green Bay Packers expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to sign a contract extension in the near future.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Thursday in an interview with NBC Sports that Rodgers and the team have made progress in negotiations.

"Both sides are working towards it and we're confident we'll come to an agreement soon,” Gutekunst said.

Rodgers signed a five-year $110 million deal with Green Bay in April 2013. He is believed to be set to earn around $42m in the final two years.

Gutekunst added that Rodgers and the team are waiting to see if other marquee quarterbacks sign new contracts before agreeing to an extension themselves. However, he does not see anything stopping them coming to terms on a contract.

"We're pretty confident that this is something that's taking its normal course, its normal time," he explained.

Rodgers was limited to just seven games in 2017. He broke his right collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15 and missed the next seven games.

He returned for the Packers Week 15 matchup with the Carolina Panthers but, after a 31-24 defeat all but ended their playoff hopes, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Rodgers is a six-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL MVP in 2011 and 2014. He led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.