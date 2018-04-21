Aaron Rodgers Buys Stake In Bucks

Aaron Rodgers is venturing into ownership.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who has called Wisconsin home for the past 13 years, has become a limited partner in the Milwaukee Bucks' ownership group.

The NBA team announced the news of Rodgers buying a stake during the Bucks' 116-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in game three of their first-round playoff series on Friday.

"I've lived here for 13 years, I love this state, I love this region...to show my love and support for the rest of the region and our team in Milwaukee, it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."



Aaron Rodgers on joining the Bucks ownership group: pic.twitter.com/ZQ3kNx1i36 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2018

"Aaron is a winner, a Wisconsin icon, and we are honoured to welcome him to our partnership group of the Milwaukee Bucks," the Bucks ownership group said in a statement.

"With our team in the playoffs and our new world-class arena opening this fall, it's an exciting time for this city and the Bucks. We are thrilled for Aaron to be with us."

With this ownership move, Rodgers becomes the only active NFL player to have a stake in an NBA team.

"I am excited and honoured to deepen my connection to the region by joining Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli and the ownership group of the Milwaukee Bucks," Rodgers said in a statement.

"As a huge fan of the NBA and the sport of basketball, this is a dream come true for me, and I look forward to furthering my affinity for Wisconsin sports as a minority owner in a team I love and support."

Rodgers, a native of Chico, California, was sitting courtside with his girlfriend, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and received a standing ovation when the announcement was made.