Eagles Give QB Nick Foles A Pay Raise After Super Bowl Win

After Nick Foles helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a stunning Super Bowl triumph, the quarterback is getting a pay raise for his efforts.

According to NFL.com, the Eagles have restructured Foles' contract as a way to thank him for leading the team to their first championship in the Super Bowl era, while the deal also includes a mutual option for the 2019 season.

The Eagles and QB Nick Foles reached agreement on a revised contract for the 2018 season today, sources say. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2019 season, so Foles still has the chance to hit free agency next spring. Team wanted to reward the Super Bowl MVP. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2018

Eagles starting QB Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL during a win over the Los Angeles Rams in December, which thrust the 29-year-old into a leading role.

The veteran quarterback went 2-1 as a starter in the regular season, but then a perfect 3-0 during Philadelphia's run to glory, which ended with a thrilling victory over the New England Patriots.

Foles threw for 971 yards and six touchdowns in the three wins including a 373-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Super Bowl, and those strong showings prompted trade rumours earlier in the offseason.

NFL.com report that Foles is getting a $2million signing bonus in addition to added incentives that could be worth $14m if he remains the starter during the season.

Wentz is expected to be back early in the year, but with the extent of his knee injury he could still miss some time in the initial weeks of the season.

The Eagles are reportedly not worried about Wentz's availability and merely wanted to reward Foles for his performance and solidify the quarterback spot ahead of the season.

Despite the new deal, Foles still has the option to hit free agency at the end of the campaign should he choose to do so.