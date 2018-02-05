Philadelphia Eagles Stun New England Patriots For First Super Bowl Title

Nick Foles completed one of the NFL's great fairytale stories as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl title with a pulsating 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Foles, thrust into the Eagles' starting quarterback role when starter Carson Wentz tore his anterior cruciate ligament in December, has defied observers with his play in the postseason and, on the biggest stage of his rollercoaster career delivered another incredible performance to deny the Patriots and Tom Brady a sixth Super Bowl title.

Despite Brady throwing for a record-breaking 505 yards and three touchdowns, Foles, who also made Super Bowl history by catching a scoring pass from Trey Burton, tossed his third touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz with two minutes, 21 seconds remaining to put Philadelphia up for good.

After his incredible efforts in bringing the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI, 141 seconds seemed like more than enough time for Brady to produce the kind of late twist that has become almost routine in his storied career.

But in a game that produced a Super Bowl record 1,151 yards of offense, Brandon Graham stripped Brady of the ball on the only sack of the game, producing a turnover that allowed the Eagles to kill some of the clock and set up a Jake Elliott field goal to make it an eight-point lead.

Brady still had one more drive to try to force overtime, but in scenes eerily similar to his second Super Bowl defeat to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, a last-ditch Hail Mary throw to Rob Gronkowski came up short as the Eagles finally ended their long wait, winning a first NFL title since 1960 in utterly remarkable circumstances.