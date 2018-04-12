With his 16th rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies, reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double in multiple seasons.

Westbrook's memorable rebound came on an air ball from Kobi Simmons in the third quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder star averaged a triple-double last season with 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, but some are sceptical saying that the Thunder have padded his rebound stats this season allowing him to get boards that other players could have easily grabbed.

Ahead of Wednesday's contest, Westbrook was clearly frustrated and tired of hearing others question whether he steals rebounds from his team-mates.

"A lot of people make jokes about stat-padding or going to get rebounds," Westbrooktold reporters. "If people could get 20 rebounds every night, they would. If people could get 15 rebounds, they would. The people that's talking or saying what they need to say, they should try doing it and seeing how hard it is, since everybody wants to be talking.

First ever to win scoring title and lead NBA in assists the following season. #TheNewStandard pic.twitter.com/SEtyv8yxcv — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 12, 2018

"Since everybody wants to be talking, I'm tired of hearing the same old rebound this, stealing rebounds, all this s***. I take pride in what I do. I come out and play, and I get the ball faster than someone else gets to it. That's what it is. If you don't want it, I'm gonna get it. Simple as that."

Westbrook went on to explain his job is to do everything on the court.

"My job is to do everything," he said. "That's what I do. I go out and do everything and I do it on a night-in, night-out basis. Nobody else do the same [expletive] I do every night."