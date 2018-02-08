Reports: Cavaliers Trade Thomas To Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to reports.

ESPN state that Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavs' 2018 first-round draft pick have gone to the Lakers, in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Lakers sending Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance to the Cavaliers, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Cleveland is sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Clarkson and Nance, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Thomas only moved to Cleveland in the offseason as a part of the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

The 29-year-old had spoken of his desire to remain in Cleveland, despite his outspoken comments over the Cavs' poor form supposedly leading to trouble with his coaches, team-mates and fans.

"I'm tired of being traded," Thomas told Cleveland.com on Wednesday.

"That's not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I'm wanted. I like it here. It hasn't been as planned, but I definitely want to be here."

Cleveland have been looking for players who can help this season and beyond and Nance and Clarkson fit that mould. Clarkson is signed up to a four-year, $50million contract and will not be a free agent until after 2020.

Nance is also signed up through 2020, but it is to a much more team-friendly deal. He makes $1.47m this season, $2.27m in 2018-19 and $3.36m in the 2019-20 season.

Thomas has appeared in only 15 games for the Cavs since joining from Boston, after being hindered by a hip injury.