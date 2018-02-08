Isaiah Thomas : I'm Tired Of Being Traded

Isaiah Thomas is "tired of being traded" and has no desire to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs acquired the 29-year-old point guard as part of the blockbuster deal that saw Kyrie Irving move to the Boston Celtics in the offseason.

Isaiah Thomas said he likes in in Cleveland and wants to stick around: "I want to be where I'm wanted... I'm tired of being traded." #Cavs pic.twitter.com/wXr3eYP3B4 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) February 8, 2018

However, Thomas did not make his debut until January due to a long-standing hip issue and his outspoken comments on the Cavs' performance have reportedly led to problems with coaches, team-mates and fans.

Thomas was booed when he re-entered Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he wants to stay put on Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

"I'm tired of being traded," Thomas told Cleveland.com.

"That's not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I'm wanted. I like it here. It hasn't been as planned, but I definitely want to be here.

"We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that."

Thomas was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2012 and traded to the Phoenix Suns for the 2014 season, before being acquired by the Celtics.

He is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per contest in 15 games this season. However, he is shooting career worsts from the field (.361 shooting percentage) and 3-point range (.253).