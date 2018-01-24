Español
NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announced

Superstars Westbrook, Porzingis, Oladipo and Lillard fill out the squads for this year's NBA All-Star game.

The 2018 NBA All-Star reserves – as selected by league head coaches – were leaked ahead of Tuesday's announcement.

Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell Westbrook and LaMarcus Aldridge were named Western Conference reserves, according to multiple reports and later confirmed by the NBA. 

 

Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, John Wall, Al Horford and Victor Oladipo were named Eastern Conference reserves. 

The All-Star Game format, which traditionally has been formed as Eastern Conference against Western Conference teams, was changed in October. This year will be the first time the leading vote-getter from each conference (LeBron James and Stephen Curry) will captain his team and draft from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves regardless of conference. 

Starters for the NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center on February 18 were announced last week:

– James (2,638,294 fan votes)
– Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,530,211)
– DeMar DeRozan (998,999)
– Kyrie Irving (2,170,833)
– Joel Embiid (1,285,587)
– Curry (2,379,494)
– Kevin Durant (2,238,406)
– James Harden (1,486,830)
– DeMarcus Cousins (922,269)
– Anthony Davis (1,088,230)

Complete All-Star rosters will be unveiled on Thursday.

