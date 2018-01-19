NBA All-Star Captains And Starters Announced

OMNISPORT

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will select the rosters for the NBA All-Star game after being named team captains under the new setup.

The All-Star game format, which traditionally has been formed as Eastern Conference versus Western Conference teams, was changed in October. This year will be the first time the leading vote-getter from each conference (James and Curry) will captain their team and draft from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

Captain huh? Really Appreciate all the votes from the fans, media and players! Honored to be an All-Star. TGBTG! pic.twitter.com/rOpLsUx47T — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 18, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers star James and the Golden State Warriors' two-time MVP Curry will be starters for the exhibition game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 18 and will select four other starters, regardless of conference.

The other starters from the Eastern Conference along with James are Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers favourite Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan from the Toronto Raptors.

Fantastic day!!!! We got a great win and I became an ALL STAR.... I wanna thank all of you guys out there and the organization for the support.. We’ve been through so much but this is for you guys so THANK YOU #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/8PjJre90KZ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 19, 2018

James Harden of the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, New Orleans Pelicans duo Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins join Curry in the Western Conference.

Fans made up 50 per cent of the voting (active NBA players and NBA media made up 25 per cent each).

All-Star reserves (selected by NBA head coaches) will be announced on Tuesday and the full team rosters will be unveiled on January 25.

The #NBAAllStar reserves (as selected by NBA head coaches) will be revealed 6pm/et January 23 @NBAonTNT



The #NBAAllStar team rosters (as drafted by team captains #LeBronJames and #StephenCurry) will be revealed 7pm/et January 25 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/pyLSlCkO23 — 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 19, 2018

2018 NBA ALL-STAR STARTERS

LeBron James (2,638,294 fan votes)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,530,211)

DeMar DeRozen (998,999)

Kyrie Irving (2,170,833)

Joel Embiid (1,285,587)

Stephen Curry (2,379,494)

Kevin Durant (2,238,406)

James Harden (1,486,830)

DeMarcus Cousins (922,269)

Anthony Davis (1,088,230)