

Starting this summer, beIN SPORTS will add the complete 2018 EnduroCross Championship to the channel’s regular broadcast schedule, expanding upon its existing Motorsports broadcast lineup including other major championships such as the annual MotoAmerica and MotoGP competitions. Known as the toughest indoor and off-road extreme motorcycle race on the planet, the six-round 2018 EnduroCross Championship will begin in Arizona’s Prescott Valley, airing on August 30th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on beN SPORTS and end with the final round in Nampa, Idaho.



Each of the competition’s six rounds will be broadcasted as a 90-minute special on beIN SPORTS. EnduroCross relies on a simple formula, combine complex course design, mother nature’s toughest elements and the world’s best riders in a spectator friendly indoor complex. The competition allows fans to enjoy each lap’s excitement up close and personal as competitors showcase their skills in course elements such as sand, boulders, trees, logs and water crossings each in an extreme enduro-style setting.



For more information on the EnduroCross Championship, visit endurocross.com or follow on Facebook @endurocrossseries, Instagram @enduro_cross, Twitter @enduroXseries.