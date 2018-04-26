New Record in Sight for Marc Marquez



Dorna Communications



Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) stormed to his sixth consecutive Circuit of the Americas victory in the third round of 2018, which now means he’s unbeaten on American soil in 12 races. Winning so many times at a track, in a row, is a record only some of Grand Prix Motorcycle racing’s greats have been able to achieve – but who are the other riders to have reached such a feat?





The rider with the most consecutive victories on a circuit is the 15-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini, when he was victorious at the Circuit of Imatra for nine seasons, stretching from 1965 to 1973. The MotoGP™ Legend also holds the record for the second most, winning eight consecutive times at Spa-Francorchamps between 1967 and 1972.



Valentino Rossi is the closest rider to matching Agostini’s records. He managed to stand on the top step of the podium at his beloved Autodromo del Mugello for seven consecutive years (2002 – 2008).



Behind the nine-time World Champion, there are three riders tied on six consecutive victories each. The first of those is Mick Doohan, another rider to dominate in Mugello, between 1993 and 1998. The Australian won five 500cc World Championships on the bounce with his Repsol Honda alongside his Mugello wins.



Fellow Australian Casey Stoner was in a league of his own on home turf, taking six consecutive victories at Phillip Island between 2007 and 2012 – first on a Ducati, then on a Repsol Honda.



Marquez’ COTA triumph means he’s now also on six consecutive wins at the same track, and he’ll be given the opportunity to match Rossi when he returns to COTA in 2019.



Riders with the most consecutive victories at the same circuit:

9 – Giacomo Agostini / Imatra (1965 – 1973)

8 – Giacomo Agositini / Spa-Francorchamps (1967 – 1972)

7 – Valentino Rossi / Mugello (2002 – 2008)

6 – Mick Doohan / Mugello (1993 – 1998)

6 – Casey Stoner / Phillip Island (2007 – 2012)

6 – Marc Marquez / Circuit of the Americas (2013 – 2018)