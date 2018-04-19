Rossi: 'It's Better to Look Forward'

Dorna Communications

Before taking to the track on Friday, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) sat down and spoke to the media to discuss his feelings about what happened at the Argentina GP - and what his expectations are this weekend.

“The only thing to do now is look to the future and think about this weekend,” says the nine-time World Champion. “I think it’s important to get back on track, ride the motorcycle, to try to get the maximum and work with the team. I’m very happy to be here. Also because this track is very difficult, so you have a lot of work, it’s very long with a lot of corners – so we have to think about that. Do our work, and try the maximum.”

Then, when pressed on his comments at Termas de Rio Hondo, the ‘Doctor’ reaffirmed his opinion.

“I watched the race back, I think exactly what I said after the race in Argentina,” he affirms. “But it’s better to look forward.” The door to talking through the issues with Marquez, however, was left ajar. “Maybe it’s not yet time to talk, but maybe in the future.”

One more subject touched upon – and parallel drawn both when asked about discussing the issue and about the rivalry going forward – was Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, one of the biggest and most publicized rivalries of all time. But the Argentina GP was no Suzuka, says Rossi, with no title on the line so early in the year.

“The difference between this and Senna and Prost is that they were fighting for a title, and one or the other would win.”