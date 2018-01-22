Superbike Champ Elias Rewarded With MotoGP Test

Paul Carruthers/MotoAmerica.com

Toni Elias gets to start his new year with the ultimate perk, the 2017 MotoAmerica Motul Superbike Champion hopping on a plane tomorrow for Malaysia where he will be treated to a test of the Suzuki MotoGP bike at the Sepang Circuit.

"I will fly Monday to Sepang," Elias told Roadracing World. "Dunlop, Waters and I will ride MotoGP as a present for winning the championships."

Dunlop is Michael, Waters is Josh and, like Elias, both had success for Suzuki in 2017 on its GSX-R1000. Dunlop won the Isle of Man TT and Waters is the Australian Superbike Champion.