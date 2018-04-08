Floyd Mayweather has one stipulation for ending his retirement.

The boxing superstar confirmed that coming out of retirement once again is a possibility, but he would only make a comeback to fight in the UFC.

"I would not box again," Mayweather told ESPN. "It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon.

"I spoke with my team. I spoke with [adviser] Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no. I spoke with Showtime. I spoke with [Showtime parent company] CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved."

Mayweather noted that "retirement has been great" but "everyone knows I go in retirement and I come back." The 41-year-old previously ended his brief retirement to beat Conor McGregor in the boxing ring in a 10-round stoppage in Las Vegas in August to improve his perfect record to 50-0.

Two things we learned from Dana White:



1. He's confident Floyd Mayweather is getting in the Octagon.

2. A "slimy, little weasel" may be involved. pic.twitter.com/iMbbgh9Y9y — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 8, 2018

Last month, Mayweather announced he will begin training for a transition into mixed martial arts with the help of UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He has also teased a potential rematch with McGregor on social media.