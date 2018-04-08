Español
MMA

Floyd Mayweather Hints at Ending Retirement With UFC Bout

Floyd Mayweather is open to brokering a deal with the UFC to step out of competitive retirement.

 

Floyd Mayweather has one stipulation for ending his retirement.

The boxing superstar confirmed that coming out of retirement once again is a possibility, but he would only make a comeback to fight in the UFC.

"I would not box again," Mayweather told ESPN. "It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon.

 

"I spoke with my team. I spoke with [adviser] Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no. I spoke with Showtime. I spoke with [Showtime parent company] CBS. If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved."

Mayweather noted that "retirement has been great" but "everyone knows I go in retirement and I come back." The 41-year-old previously ended his brief retirement to beat Conor McGregor in the boxing ring in a 10-round stoppage in Las Vegas in August to improve his perfect record to 50-0.

 

Last month, Mayweather announced he will begin training for a transition into mixed martial arts with the help of UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He has also teased a potential rematch with McGregor on social media.

