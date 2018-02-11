Anyone who thought the posturing between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor would end after their clash in the ring last August was wrong.

Unbeaten boxing legend Mayweather again fuelled rumours that he will cross disciplines and face the McGregor in an MMA contest – surroundings far more familiar to the Irishman, who suffered a 10th-round knockout in their Las Vegas meeting – with his latest social media post on Sunday.

The American uploaded a mocked-up image of himself drawing blood from the UFC superstar inside the octagon.

Accompanying the picture was the caption: "Certified Killa vs Certified B****".

Certified Killa vs Certified Bitch A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Feb 11, 2018 at 1:46am PST

Mayweather in January rejected the suggestion he could face McGregor in an MMA bout, but last week posted a video of himself training in the octagon.

The 40-year-old then put another clip, appearing to be in conjunction with betting firm Paddy Power, on Instagram in which he said: "2018. Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. MMA. What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?"

Accompanying the upload was a caption, seemingly aimed at McGregor, which read: "Come at the king, you best not miss…"