Verratti, Draxler, Alves Out For PSG, Weah In

Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and Dani Alves will all be absent when Paris Saint-Germain travel to Saint-Etienne on Friday.
PSG wrapped up the Coupe de la Ligue title with a 3-0 victory over Monaco in Bordeaux last weekend, but Verratti (groin) and Draxler (knee) were substituted in the second half.
📋PSG squad for tomorrow's match at @ASSEofficiel !— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 5, 2018
⚽ #ASSEPSG
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/Gxc2cRAD3H
Although Alves played the full 90 minutes in the final, he too is left out of Unai Emery's squad for the trip to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard due to a reported knee issue.
The clash comes to soon for injured Brazil superstar Neymar and Thiago Motta is suspended, but Timothy Weah and Kevin Rimane are included in the 18-man party.
PSG will open a 19-point lead at the Ligue 1 summit with a victory over Saint-Etienne.