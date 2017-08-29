On Demand
Ligue 1
asmonaco.com

Monaco Finalize Jovetic Deal As Mbappe Move Looms

As Kylian Mbappe prepares for a reported loan move to PSG, Monaco unveil new signing Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan.

OMNISPORT

Monaco have completed the signing of Inter striker Stevan Jovetic in another sign that star forward Kylian Mbappe is closing on a move to Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are reportedly closing on a deal that will see France's teenage striker Mbappe join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for €180 next season.

Leaked pictures this week showed Jovetic wearing Monaco's number 10 shirt, which is currently worn by Mbappe at Stade Louis II.

And the Ligue 1 champions have announced the signing of the former Manchester City striker for a reported €11million fee on a four-year deal, which could now hasten Mbappe's move.

 

