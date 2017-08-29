Monaco Finalize Jovetic Deal As Mbappe Move Looms

OMNISPORT

Monaco have completed the signing of Inter striker Stevan Jovetic in another sign that star forward Kylian Mbappe is closing on a move to Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are reportedly closing on a deal that will see France's teenage striker Mbappe join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for €180 next season.

Leaked pictures this week showed Jovetic wearing Monaco's number 10 shirt, which is currently worn by Mbappe at Stade Louis II.

And the Ligue 1 champions have announced the signing of the former Manchester City striker for a reported €11million fee on a four-year deal, which could now hasten Mbappe's move.