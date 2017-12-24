OMNISPORT

Javier Pastore has denied he has said goodbye to his team-mates amid reports he is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Pastore has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes due to the continued infusion of big-money signings into the squad.

The world-record capture of Neymar and the signing of Kylian Mbappe have added to an attack that already boasted Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler, with Edinson Cavani serving as the focal point.

Argentina international Pastore has therefore been left largely on the outside looking in, making just eight league starts this season.

Pastore was visibly emotional as he waved to the fans after PSG's 3-1 win over Caen on Wednesday, further fuelling talk of his exit, with Atletico Madrid and Inter linked.

His agent Marcelo Simonian hinted that could have been the 28-year-old's last game for the club, however, Pastore rejected rumours of an impending departure.

Pastore told Mundo Deportivo: "It's a lie to say that I have said goodbye to my team-mates.

"I've always thought about playing for this club and doing the best I can every time.

"In recent games, I've played a lot and I'm happy. I still have a year-and-a-half left on my contract, and I'm very calm.

"I was looking for more playing time, it's true. The coach makes the decisions and I have to make sure to keep improving to get some PSG playing time."