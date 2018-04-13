Emery: Neymar "Close" To PSG Return

Neymar could yet feature for Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the season, according to head coach Unai Emery.

The Brazil star suffered a fractured foot against rivals Marseille in February, with the injury initially putting his participation in the World Cup in doubt.

But Neymar has recovered well and he could see some playing time before the end of the domestic campaign, offering a boost to club and country.

"Neymar is close to coming back to training, based on the latest tests," he told a news conference.

"He had a good medical examination and, when he gets here, I'm sure he will want to play. He may have time to play for us before the end of the season. That's what we're working towards."

Emery is widely expected to be replaced by Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, but the current PSG coach says he remains focused on results for now.

Although PSG are yet to clinch top spot in Ligue 1, a win against champions Monaco on Sunday would be enough to snatch back the title - and only then will Emery discuss his situation.

"I am very focused on every game and on my job," he said. "When our targets are met, it will be time to speak. For the moment, everyone is focused on the matches."