Neymar's agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has revealed the player should pay out his Barcelona release clause on Wednesday.

The Brazilian is now fully expected to complete the world record move by the end of the week.

Wagner Ribeiro nos confirma: "van a pagar la cláusula de @neymarjr hoy y que a finales de semana puede ser la presentación. Ahora vuelan. — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) August 2, 2017

Speaking on Wednesday, Ribeiro went on to say "PSG are going to pay Neymar's clause today and hope to present him at the end of the week".

Barça have demanded that the €222m release clause be paid in full should PSG wish to complete the deal.