OMNISPORT

Gareth Bale netted as Real Madrid swept to a confident 3-0 away victory over Deportivo La Coruna to open their LaLiga title defence.

Zinedine Zidane called for big year from Bale ahead of the match and the Wales international responded by scoring Madrid's opening league goal of the season for a third consecutive campaign.

Casemiro, in with Bale as two of four changes from the Supercopa de Espana second-leg victory over Barcelona, added to his UEFA Super Cup goal against Manchester United by capping a brilliant Madrid passing move to double the visitors' lead.

Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid FT:



Zinedine Zidane's side kick off their title defence with a win.



⚽️ Bale

⚽️ Casemiro

⚽️ Kroos

🔴 Ramos pic.twitter.com/mRa3HL2Fe6 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 20, 2017

Sergio Ramos was fortunate not to be sent off for putting his hand to the face of Depor defender Fabian Schar after the break, but the captain was perhaps unlucky to receive a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Toni Kroos' deflected strike had already sealed an impressive victory, which came without suspended star Cristiano Ronaldo and was capped by Florin Andone's late penalty miss, ensuring Madrid went straight to the top of the table after title rivals Barca defeated Real Betis 2-0 at home earlier on Sunday.

Madrid have now won 13 of their last 14 games against Depor as they bid to win back-to-back LaLiga titles for the first time since 2008.