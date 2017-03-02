Who Will Replace Luis Enrique As Barcelona Boss? The Main Candidates

beIN SPORTS

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

The news itself came as no surprise. The timing however, was more than a little curious. Luis Enrique decided to announce his exit from Barcelona and in turn fired up the hottest managerial race of the summer.

Barca had barely been showered when Luis Enrique took to the press room to confirmed his hours at the club were dwindling. At the business end of the season, and on the back of a 5-1 win over Sporting Gijon - Lucho’s former club - seemed an odd time to bring the curtain down.

"Now was the right time for Luis Enrique to announce that he wasn't going to continue as coach because that way he avoids speculation," insisted the much maligned President of the club, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

While there may be speculation avoided over Lucho’s future, it will only intensify over his successor. It has already began after all, and there are several candidates already in situation where they have to fend off questions about he Barca job - even before this announcement.

So who are those in the race? And who can be considered already out?

Jorge Sampaoli

The Sevilla boss is undoubtedly the flavor of the month right now as far as Barça’s ideal candidate goes. Sampaoli stepped into European football after immense success first with a exciting, enterprising Universidad de Chile. There he won three league titles and the 2011 Copa Sudamericana in emphatic fashion. His brand of football blew many away, and thrust him into the spotlight as one of the most exciting coaches around.

Bigger things were to come though, and this time with Chile. He guided the nation its first major International honor, claiming the Copa America in 2015, before stepping down as a return to club football beckoned.

Sampaoli has again made major gains at Sevilla, taking the club into unchartered territory. There league form has been outstanding and they’re in the midst of a very much realistic title race in LaLiga. Sevilla’s abysmal away form under Unai Emery - when they had not won away from home in over a year - has been turned into a strength and only one LaLiga side has a better record. Oh, and there is the small matter of it currently being Sevilla’s best season in their LaLiga history at this stage.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli favourite for Barcelona job. Said he was first choice for Chelsea job last summer but English not good enough — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 1, 2017

They also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2009-2010, and face a very much winnable second leg against Leicester City to make it to the quarters.

While this is all impressive, it’s the brand and style of play that Sampaoli believes in that captures the imagination. It’s why Barça players and fans alike, have the Argentinean boss as their ideal pick. Sampaoli is energy, enthusiasm and expansiveness in a single package. He’s a clever tactician and influenced by the great Marcelo Bielsa, where he no doubt picked up his penchant for entertainment from.

Sampaoli is potentially the bright sunlight Barça needs after these grey days of Luis Enrique. Off the field he can lift players, and motivate them to unexpected heights. On it, his teams are intelligent and vibrant. The only negative at this point seems to be his lack of links with Barça, a key factor behind the scenes at Camp Nou when choosing a coach.

If Barça wishes to be reinvigorated as a club, then Sampaoli is a no brainer.

Ernesto Valverde

The sensible choice, and the classic pair of safe hands. But is safe what Barça require?

Ernesto Valverde has nearly all the boxes ticked for Barça when choosing their next coach. There’s an especially big one next to his club connections and experience. Valverde has not only coached in Spain, but is tried and tested in Europe too. His spells with Olympiacos and leading of Athletic in respectable Europa League campaigns bolster his CV impressively.

Barça live and breathe their identity, so the fact Valverde can walk in and know how the cogs move within the club will be a huge advantage. His time in the early Johan Cruyff years is key, and given the notion goes that Barça have lost their identity Valverde is seen as some sort of antidote.

Valverde the safest option for Barca, Eusebio the smoothest, Sampaoli the most intriguing. But genuinely convinced Poch would be brilliant. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) March 1, 2017

At Athletic he has overseen the best squad in the history of the club, and arguably some of the best youngsters to come through. Players have improved considerably and Athletic are generally a more cohesive outfit under him. Previous coaches were too extreme. Many of whom were weak and unable to find consistency at the club. Even the great Bielsa struggled in the end with his. Valverde was a perfect tonic to his reign, and brought about stability at the club initially before progress.

Sometimes the question is could Athletic do more however. Should they be competing for fourth place given their squad now? Laporte, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Aduriz, Benat are all very good players. It’s the question Barca must pose.

One thing that could go against Valverde is indeed that almost average level of performance at times. The defeat to APOEL in the Europa League this season was an undoubted failure, and perhaps the lowest point of the 53-year-olds reign. The timing, given the Barça job was about come up, was not exactly ideal. It’s an issue that could stay fresh in the mind when mulling over this one.

The other candidates

You look elsewhere and there seems to be little to choose from, with both Sampaoli and Valverde clear frontrunners. After them, none of the candidates convince and the negatives outweigh the cons considerably.

Take Eusebio. Again, another man of the house as they say and he knows how Barcelona works. But his time previously with the club, in the B team hot seat, was disastrous. His excellent work at Real Sociedad has thrust him back into the spotlight but it would be an underwhelming move should the club plump for him. It would simply be picking him for his relations with the club, and that seems a questionable motive.

Juan Carlos Unzué’s name appears to be gaining weight for the job, and is seen as a continuation of the current setup, a smooth transition of sorts. His work behind the scenes at Barça has been magnificent, and his input is seen as decisive during Luis Enrique’s time at the club. Surely though, a lack of experience in a managerial role rules him out.

For Ronald Koeman this job has maybe arrived too soon. His reputation is restored after an ill-fated time in Spain with Valencia, but Everton are barely underway in their process with the Dutchman.

Laurent Blanc won Ligue 1 at a canter, several times, but this is LaLiga. And there’s also the fact his European performance with PSG was distinctly underwhelming.