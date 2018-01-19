Español
On Demand
LaLiga
Twitter @valenciacf

Valencia Sign Ferran Torres To Contract Extension

Rumored Real Madrid and Barcelona target Ferran Torres has signed a new deal with Valencia with an increased buyout clause.

OMNISPORT

Valencia have announced that highly rated attacker Ferran Torres has signed a new deal with the club.

The 17-year-old has agreed to an improved deal that has reportedly increased his buyout clause to €25million.

The club confirmed the agreement but did not specify the length of deal or the release clause amount.

Torres has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid after breaking into the Valencia first team this season.

The Spain youth international has made three substitute appearances in 2017-18, with two coming in the Copa del Rey and one in LaLiga.

Soccer Barcelona Real Madrid Transfer Tracker Valencia La Liga
Previous Zinedine Zidane Reveals Extent Of Dani Ceballos An
Read
Zinedine Zidane Reveals Extent Of Dani Ceballos And Jesus Vallejo Injuries
Next Diego Simeone Shrugs Off Mentality Concerns At Atl
Read
Diego Simeone Shrugs Off Mentality Concerns At Atletico Madrid