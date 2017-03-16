Tickets for Clasico in Miami Reach $45K

GOAL

If you’re hoping to score tickets to July’s Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Miami, you’d better be ready to fork over a hefty chunk of cash.

The July 29 International Champions Cup match between the La Liga rivals taking place at Hard Rock Stadium is already expected to be a hot ticket in the United States. So hot, in fact, that ticket resellers are hoping to make thousands of dollars off the game.

Tickets are currently listed on the second-hand ticket site StubHub starting a $640 dollars, if you want to sit in the upper level, behind one of the goals. A quick search for seats either closer or more central to the action will see the prices rise into the thousands.

El Clasico will be at the Hard Rock Stadium this summer in Miami, Super Bowl atmosphere on viagra‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 16, 2017

An all-inclusive seat in the 72 club – a prime location on the lowest level, at midfield, will run you between $5.4K to $10.7K. That's for one seat.

There’s even a seat listed in “Upper Corner 342”, not listed on the seating chart, going for the low, low price of $45,849.

The strange part? Tickets themselves have not actually gone on sale yet.

The first chance to buy tickets for the match is when they go on pre-sale Friday, March 17. Then March 20, the general public will have its shot. That means resellers are pricing tickets that haven’t even been made available yet!

So, if you want to see Barcelona and Madrid square off in the U.S. and don’t want to spend a couple of paychecks to do so, there is still hope.