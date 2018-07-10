Cristiano Ronaldo will always be remembered by Real Madrid, says club captain Sergio Ramos.

Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo, their all-time leading goalscorer, has stunningly agreed a move to Juventus.

Ronaldo departs having scored 450 goals for the club, helping them to win four Champions League titles in the last five years.

And Ramos was quick to pay tribute to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who said in an open letter it was time for a "new cycle" in his career.

.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018

"Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves," Ramos wrote on Twitter.

"You have earned a special place in the history of Real Madrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always.

"It's been a pleasure to play alongside you. Big hug and good luck!"