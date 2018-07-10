Español
LaLiga

Sergio Ramos Pays Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos paid homage to former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo following Juventus move.

Getty Images

 

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be remembered by Real Madrid, says club captain Sergio Ramos.

Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo, their all-time leading goalscorer, has stunningly agreed a move to Juventus.

Ronaldo departs having scored 450 goals for the club, helping them to win four Champions League titles in the last five years.

And Ramos was quick to pay tribute to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who said in an open letter it was time for a "new cycle" in his career.

 

"Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves," Ramos wrote on Twitter. 

"You have earned a special place in the history of Real Madrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always.

"It's been a pleasure to play alongside you. Big hug and good luck!"

 

Soccer Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo sergio ramos News
Previous Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Legacy
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Legacy
Next Khedira Welcomes Former Real Madrid Teammate Ronal
Read
Khedira Welcomes Former Real Madrid Teammate Ronaldo To Juventus