Cristiano Ronaldo has been rested by Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid's LaLiga trip to Leganes on Wednesday.

Zidane hinted he would do so in Tuesday's pre-match media conference, and Ronaldo later posted an image on Instagram of him next to an aeroplane, as he seemingly prepares for a short break.

Madrid lie a whopping 17 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona and, with their title hopes effectively over, can afford to focus their attentions on their campaign to lift a third successive Champions League trophy.

Luka Modric (hamstring), Toni Kroos (knee) and Marcelo (hamstring) are also absent from the squad to face Leganes, although Zidane said he retains hope all three will be available for their last-16 second leg at Paris Saint-Germain in early March, when Madrid will defend a 3-1 advantage.