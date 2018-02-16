Español
Report: Real Madrid Considering Move For Pogba

British media reports suggest Real Madrid are prepared to offer Manchester United €120m for Paul Pogba

 

GOAL

Real Madrid want to end Paul Pogba's stay at Old Trafford by offering Manchester United more than €120m for the midfielder, according to the Sun.

The 24-year-old returned to the Red Devils in 2016 for a world record €105m, but has found his form criticised and has been dropped by Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

With Real Madrid also underperforming this season, they see the France international as someone who could help return them to the top of La Liga.

