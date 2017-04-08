Pepe Set to Miss Rest of Real Madrid Season With Rib Injury

beIN SPORTS

Saturday's Madrid Derby may well prove to be Pepe's last appearance in a Real Madrid jersey.

The Portuguese defender sustained two broke ribs during the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, and with reports linking him with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in the summer, his illustrious career at the Bernabeu may well have ended prematurely.

After breaking the deadlock against the Rojiblancos with thumping header, the 34-year-old was forced off shortly after following a nasty collision with Toni Kroos, who coincidentally provided the assist for his goal.

The injury, coupled with Raphael Varane's, presents Zinedine Zidane with a major problem at center back ahead of Los Blancos' difficult LaLiga and Champions League run-ins, which include a double header against Bayern Munich and a home tie against league title chasing Barcelona.

With Pepe on the field Real Madrid have conceded on average every 91 minutes this season.