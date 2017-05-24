OMNISPORT

Espanyol have triggered an option on Pablo Piatti's loan deal from Valencia to secure his services on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old spent the 2016-17 season at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat, featuring in 30 LaLiga matches and scoring 10 goals.

¡Pericos, @p_piatti quiere un mandaros un fuerte saludo! 🐦



Continuarem gaudint de les cavalcades de #PiattiPerico al #RCDE! ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/NgGXkijdR8 — RCD ESPANYOL OFICIAL (@RCDEspanyol) May 24, 2017

That temporary arrangement had a clause to make the move permanent and Espanyol confirmed his capture on Wednesday for a total cost of €1.5 million.

Piatti's contract has a temination clause of €30m.

The Argentinian – who has one cap for his country – had fallen down the pecking order at Valencia, the club he joined from Almeria in 2011.