OFFICIAL: Barcelona Complete Deal For Philippe Coutinho

beIN SPORTS:

The long drawn out Philippe Coutinho transfer saga is complete.





Barcelona and Liverpool have agreed to a deal sending the Brazilian star to Camp Nou for a reported total of $193m. Liverpool would receive $126m up-front, with the rest coming in the form of performance incentives.

Coutinho's deal also includes a $481m buyout clause.

From Barcelona's official statement:

"FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The player will sign a contract for the remainder of the season and five more, and will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros. In the next hours we will inform you of the details of the player's arrival and presentation."

Liverpool Football Club today issued the following statement regarding the future of Philippe Coutinho: https://t.co/MCZf1piCY6 pic.twitter.com/AczMi4oUC1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2018

Coutinho's move to LaLiga becomes the second most expensive transfer ever, following Neymar's $263m move from Barcelona to PSG this summer.