Español
On Demand
LaLiga
beIN SPORTS USA

OFFICIAL: Barcelona Complete Deal For Philippe Coutinho

Phillipe Coutinho has completed a reported $193m move from Liverpool to Barcelona.

beIN SPORTS:

The long drawn out Philippe Coutinho transfer saga is complete.



Barcelona and Liverpool have agreed to a deal sending the Brazilian star to Camp Nou for a reported total of $193m. Liverpool would receive $126m up-front, with the rest coming in the form of performance incentives.

Coutinho's deal also includes a $481m buyout clause.

 

From Barcelona's official statement:

"FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The player will sign a contract for the remainder of the season and five more, and will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros. In the next hours we will inform you of the details of the player's arrival and presentation."

Coutinho's move to LaLiga becomes the second most expensive transfer ever, following Neymar's $263m move from Barcelona to PSG this summer.

Soccer Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Premier League Transfer Tracker Liverpool La Liga
Previous Barcelona Reportedly Agree To Coutinho Deal With L
Read
Barcelona Reportedly Agree To Coutinho Deal With Liverpool
Next Klopp: Liverpool Did "Everything" To Keep Coutinho
Read
Klopp: Liverpool Did "Everything" To Keep Coutinho