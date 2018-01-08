Español
On Demand
LaLiga
Getty Images

John Guidetti Joins Deportivo Alaves on Loan From Celta Vigo

Alaves have confirmed the arrival of Swedish striker John Guidetti on a loan deal from Celta Vigo.

OMNISPORT

John Guidetti has joined Alaves on loan from Celta Vigo until the end of the season.

The Sweden international has made eight appearances as a substitute in LaLiga this season without scoring a goal.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia - where Sweden will face South Korea, Germany and Mexico - Guidetti has joined Alaves, where he will wear the number 10 shirt.

"I play, I run and I always try with all my heart," said Guidetti. "I like to help my team-mates and the team to win games.

"I like to win and I want to win everything: football, cards, Monopoly... If I do not get it, I get very angry, and I hope to help the team to win."

Alaves are 18th in LaLiga after a 2-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, while Celta are three places higher having drawn at home to Real Madrid.

Celta de Vigo La Liga Deportivo Alaves News
Previous Neymar Congratulated Coutinho On Barcelona Move
Read
Neymar Congratulated Coutinho On Barcelona Move
Next Valencia Rejected Multiple Real Madrid Offers for
Read
Valencia Rejected Multiple Real Madrid Offers for Rafa Mir