OMNISPORT

John Guidetti has joined Alaves on loan from Celta Vigo until the end of the season.

The Sweden international has made eight appearances as a substitute in LaLiga this season without scoring a goal.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia - where Sweden will face South Korea, Germany and Mexico - Guidetti has joined Alaves, where he will wear the number 10 shirt.

I’m very happy to join the club @Alaves. I look forward to playing for the team and I’m very honored to be the first Swedish player selected by the club. ⚪️🔵 #deportivoalaves #goazenglorioso pic.twitter.com/Rrq4UUW3FZ — John Guidetti (@superguidetti) January 8, 2018

"I play, I run and I always try with all my heart," said Guidetti. "I like to help my team-mates and the team to win games.

"I like to win and I want to win everything: football, cards, Monopoly... If I do not get it, I get very angry, and I hope to help the team to win."

Alaves are 18th in LaLiga after a 2-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, while Celta are three places higher having drawn at home to Real Madrid.