Coutinho's Liverpool Career By-The-Numbers

Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona could reportedly cost his new club a whopping £142million once add-ons are included.

But what will the leaders of LaLiga be getting for their money?

We use Opta data to look at Coutinho's Premier League record during his time at Anfield.

ASSISTS APLENTY, BUT NOT THE PL'S TOP PROVIDER

In 152 league appearances for Liverpool, Coutinho scored or assisted a goal on 76 occasions - an average of once every two games.

Only Steven Gerrard (92) and Steve McManaman (58) can boast more Premier League assists for Liverpool than Coutinho, who laid on 35 goals for his team-mates while scoring 41 of his own.

However, five players - Mesut Ozil, David Silva, Christian Eriksen, Cesc Fabregas and Kevin De Bruyne - have managed to contribute more assists in the Premier League since Coutinho's debut in February 2013.

The Brazil international never contributed more than seven assists in a Premier League season, although he was firmly on course to do so this term after supplying six in 14 appearances prior to his Liverpool exit.

AN INCREASING GOAL THREAT

Coutinho's return of 21 goals in 107 Premier League appearances across his first three and a half seasons at Liverpool could hardly be described as prolific.

He was increasingly potent in the 2016-17 campaign, though, finding the net 13 times in 31 matches.

And his ratio of goals to appearances has been better again this term, Coutinho scoring seven goals in 14 league outings.



LONG-RANGE SPECIALIST

Since Coutinho made his Premier League debut, no player can beat his tally of 19 goals from outside the box. Christian Eriksen (15) and Yaya Toure (14) are his nearest rivals in this regard.

Coutinho's haul of five goals direct from free-kicks in the same period of time is topped only by Eriksen and Gylfi Sigurdsson (both 6).