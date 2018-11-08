Chris Burton - GOAL

Barcelona have announced that Philippe Coutinho is to be sidelined for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international will be forced to sit out upcoming fixtures for club and country after damaging the femoral biceps in his left leg.

He was able to play a full part for Barca in their most recent outing, against Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coutinho completed 90 minutes at San Siro, providing the assist for Malcom’s effort in a 1-1 draw in Milan.

He is, however, set to miss the rest of the month after picking up an untimely knock.

A statement released by Barca on their official website read: “Tests undertaken on Thursday morning have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho has a small rupture in the femoral biceps of his left leg.

“He will be out for approximately two to three weeks.”

If Coutinho is unable to make a speedy recovery, then it is unlikely that he will be seen again in November.

He will be absent from La Liga and Champions League fixtures as a result, while also missing out on international duty.

Barcelona are set to face Real Betis at Camp Nou on Sunday before domestic action shuts down once more.

Coutinho would have been expecting to link up with Brazil, offering him a chance to add to his 45 caps, but he will play no part in friendly dates with Uruguay and Cameroon on November 16 and 20 respectively.

If he is able to shake off his ailment inside two weeks, then he could play some part in a crunch La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid on November 24.

That contest may, however, come too soon, as could a European date with PSV in Eindhoven on November 28.

Barca’s first outing in December will see them play host to Villarreal, and they will hope to have Coutinho back at their disposal by then.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are currently perched at the top of the Liga standings and safely through to the last-16 of the Champions League.